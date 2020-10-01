Dollar General Is Adding Fresh Produce to 6 Cleveland Stores

Dollar General announced today that they have remodeling 6 Cleveland stores that will now have fresh produce.

40% of Dollar General stores in the Cleveland city limits will now have fresh produce.

These include the following Dollar Generals:

6815 Broadway Ave.

5133 Superior Ave.

15707 St. Clair Ave.

2272 E 55th St.

3785 Lee Road

9200 Madison Ave.

Dollar General said its fresh produce selection will have the top 20 items sold in regular grocery stores.