Dollar General Is Adding Fresh Produce to 6 Cleveland Stores
This is great news to help take down food deserts!
October 1, 2020
Dollar General announced today that they have remodeling 6 Cleveland stores that will now have fresh produce.
40% of Dollar General stores in the Cleveland city limits will now have fresh produce.
These include the following Dollar Generals:
- 6815 Broadway Ave.
- 5133 Superior Ave.
- 15707 St. Clair Ave.
- 2272 E 55th St.
- 3785 Lee Road
- 9200 Madison Ave.
Dollar General said its fresh produce selection will have the top 20 items sold in regular grocery stores.