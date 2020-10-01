Dollar General Is Adding Fresh Produce to 6 Cleveland Stores

This is great news to help take down food deserts!

October 1, 2020
Matt Hribar
Dollar General announced today that they have remodeling 6 Cleveland stores that will now have fresh produce.

 40% of Dollar General stores in the Cleveland city limits will now have fresh produce.

These include the following Dollar Generals:

  • 6815 Broadway Ave.
  • 5133 Superior Ave.
  • 15707 St. Clair Ave.
  • 2272 E 55th St.
  • 3785 Lee Road
  • 9200 Madison Ave.

Dollar General said its fresh produce selection will have the top 20 items sold in regular grocery stores.

