Disney+ Details, Disney's Streaming Service Further Explained

April 12, 2019
Getty Images, Milan Markovic

Here is what we know about Disney+, the new Disney streaming services

  • Disney+ will launch in the US on November 12th, 2019 at $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually.
  • The global rollout will follow.
  • Disney+ has partnerships with Roku as well as PlayStation 4 for streaming; with a release on smart TVs + game consoles coming next.
  • 400 movies titles and 7,500 TV episodes will be available from the jump.
  • Disney+ will include movies from Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm
  • Disney+ is developing several original films and series.
  • Disney+ might have an option to bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu at a bargain price. 
  • Disney is working on live-action remakes of Lady and the Tramp and The Sword in the Stone
  • There will be a Christmas comedy called Noelle starring Anna Kendrick, and Timmy Failure,
  • All Pixar films will be available within first year of launch, as well as its various digital shorts, including new, original series focused around Toy Storycharacters Forky and Bo Peep.
  • Monsters Inc. is also getting a spinoff series.
  • High School Musical movies will be available

  • Four Marvel Cinematic Universe will be watchable: Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, and Thor: The Dark World, with Avengers: Endgame following later in the year.

  • Disney+ will host original series inspired by Loki, Hawkeye, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Vision and the Scarlet Witch.

  • An animated series called What If? will imagine alternate Marvel storylines.

  • All the Star Wars films, with the exception of Solo and The Last Jedi (to come later). More original Star Wars content in the works

  • The first 30 seasons of The Simpsons will also be available on day one.

Here's what the interface would look like:

