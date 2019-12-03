Dictionary.com's Word of the Year: 'Existential'
Well this will make you question everything!
December 3, 2019
The word of the year is 'existential' according to Dictionary.com.
For those unfamilar of the word, existential is defined as: “of or relating to existence”, “of, relating to, or characteristic of philosophical existentialism; concerned with the nature of human existence as determined by the individual’s freely made choices.”
Apparently this was a top searched word by the data, a lot of people are questioning existentialism!