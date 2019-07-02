Destination Cleveland Launches 2019-2020 Brewery Passport

The 2019-2020 Cleveland Brewery Passport Program with Destination Cleveland is live! It's simple: grab a passport, check out the breweries listed in the passport, and then get prizes!

You can pick up a passport at at Destination Cleveland's downtown office in the Cleveland Visitors Center and then recieve stamps from participating brewery.

“We saw both residents and visitors embrace the 2018-2019 Cleveland Brewery Passport,” said Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert. “To date, more than 2,000 people have completed the first tier of the brewery passport, and more than 1,800 people have completed the entire passport."

New breweries in the passport include Bookhouse Brewing, the Cornerstone Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company and the upcoming Phunkenship.

Rewards can be redeemed at the Cleveland Visitors Center on Euclid Aveune and not at breweries. Here are the prizes:

8 passport stamps: Cleveland Brewery Passport coaster pack

20 stamps: Cleveland Brewery Passport pint glass

34 stamps: Cleveland Brewery Passport T-shirt showcasing the 2019-2020 participating breweries and you’ll be entered in a contest to win a weekend getaway in Cleveland

Completion of any of those three levels also gets you entered into a quarterly raffle for a sporting event.

Check out the full details over at Destination Cleveland!

