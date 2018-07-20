Def Leppard Covers Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus"

Yes, rock it!

July 20, 2018
Matt Hribar
Joe Elliot of Def Leppard

David Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Def Leppard coverred Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus as a Spotfiy Single. They turned the groovy synthalt hit into a nice rock cover. Love it!

Tags: 
Def Leppard
depeche mode

