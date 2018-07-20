Def Leppard Covers Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus"
July 20, 2018
Def Leppard coverred Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus as a Spotfiy Single. They turned the groovy synthalt hit into a nice rock cover. Love it!
