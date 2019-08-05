Debunked: Starbucks Is NOT Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Lattes On August 28th

UPDATE: Starbucks has reached out and said they have 'not made any announcement about the return date of the beloved PSL'. As of right now, all we can do is speculate!

Original story:

Starbucks is releasing the Pumpkin Spice Latte (also known as the PSL) on August 28th. It's the earliest launch for the PSL ever.

Business Insider collected documents which also show that they're bringing back the Salted Caramel Mocha and the Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte.

Other classics will come after the August 28th launch.