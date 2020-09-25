Dear Matt: My Mother-in-Law Physically Assaulted Me and It’s Tearing The Family Apart

This is intense!

September 25, 2020
Matt Hribar
dear matt resize
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Dear Matt, 

Last year, pre-COVID-19, my mother-in-law got a bit drunk at a holiday celebration and proceeded to grab and slap/punch me a couple of times. I was not injured. But since then, this fight has completely rattled the family.

Most of my husband’s family agrees that my mother-in-law was out of line. And my husband ceased contact with his mother until she half-heartedly apologized. My mother-in-law has never liked me, although this was a new boundary.

Now with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, the family is not sure what to do. Nobody wants a repeat of what happened last time and they aren’t sure if it’s possible to have the mother-in-law and me at the same party. What do you think?

-Family Affair Adrienne

 

 

Dear Family Affair Adrienne,

This sounds really rough! I’m curious why your mother-in-law dislikes you. Is there any way to fix that? Or is it some irrational hatred?

I’m a firm believer in cutting toxic branches, and this feels toxic! Do you feel comfortable going? Does it make you happy to go a family function if your mother-in-law is there? Personally, I wouldn’t be able to stomach it. 

While your husband’s family can attest on your behalf, it’s not likely your mother-in-law will seriously listen to them. The only person who carries the most weight is your husband — if anyone is going to stand up to mom about you, it’s him. Have him lay down the law. 

And if that doesn’t work, then you and your husband should enjoy the holidays alone! Who says the holidays have to be miserable with family members who abuse us? Enjoy with people who care and love you, and won’t slap/punch you! 

Tags: 
dear matt
advice
cleveland advice

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks How Halloween Should Be Safe WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kurt From Main Street Lorain WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks About How To Have A Safe Labor Day Weekend WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To A Student About Their In-School Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About How Long We Will Be Wearing Masks, False Positives WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks DeWine's Sports Decree And More WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes