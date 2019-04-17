Cuyahoga River Named 'River of the Year' by American Rivers!

The Cuyahoga River has come a long way since burning in 1969, and to show tribute, American Rivers named the Cuyahoga River the River of the Year for 2019.

The river has been living proof of the dangers of enviornmental harm as well as becoming a cataylst for change. What followed the burning river was the creation of the EPA (Envirnomental Protection Agency) in 1970, the Clean Water Act in 1972 and even most recently, the stamp of approval to eat the fish within the river.

American Rivers says that goverment action, decades and at least $2.5 billion dollars is what caused the rebound for the Cuyahoga River. There are more then 60 fish species and the river can be used for all sorts of reasons. From June 19-23, there will be a variety of events to celebrate the comeback of the Cuyahoga River.

“The Cuyahoga is a national success story,” American Rivers CEO Bob Irvin said. “The ‘River of the Year’ honor spotlights the hard work and collaboration by so many in Cleveland to improve the Cuyahoga’s health and turn it into a true asset for the city’s residents and visitors. May this honor also spur continued momentum for clean water in Cleveland and in cities nationwide.”