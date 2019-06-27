Couple Uses Costco Sheet Cakes For Wedding Cake; Beautiful & Under $50!

Take a look at this cake!

June 27, 2019
Matt Hribar

Comstock / Getty Images

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Weddings are pricy, and it's always good to hear of tips to save money. And Jessica Hoyle-King found that by making her own wedding cake. Take a look at this extravagant cake:

The cake and the display only cost her $50! ONLY $50!?! The duo picked up two sheet cakes, ($19 bucks each). And cut and rearranged the cakes, refrosted them and decorated with flowers. 

How awesome is this??

Tags: 
costco cake
cheap weddings