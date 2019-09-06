Coming This Winter: Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee

Time to preprare ourselves for Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee.

This booze meets coffee combo will arrive in January of 2020. It's still going to be a shot, but one that will take “Arabica coffee and cacao blend seamlessly with the iconic flavor of Jägermeister.” A Jägermeister spokesperson said each shot contains about 10% of the caffeine in an average cup of brewed coffee and the drink is still “best served as an ice-cold shot.”

Potential Tasty Tuesday??