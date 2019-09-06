Coming This Winter: Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee
What in the world?
September 6, 2019
Time to preprare ourselves for Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee.
This booze meets coffee combo will arrive in January of 2020. It's still going to be a shot, but one that will take “Arabica coffee and cacao blend seamlessly with the iconic flavor of Jägermeister.” A Jägermeister spokesperson said each shot contains about 10% of the caffeine in an average cup of brewed coffee and the drink is still “best served as an ice-cold shot.”
Potential Tasty Tuesday??
