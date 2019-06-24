Coming To Cleveland: Adults-Only Ball Pit Pop-Up Bar

Scare details, but save the date: October 5th and 6th

June 24, 2019
Matt Hribar

Luciano_Marques / Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Did you ever have a moment where you say 'why can't adults have x?' Ball Pit Party is here to change that with their 500,000 LED illuminated balls which they use to create an ultimate glow-in-the-dakr adult ball pit. 

It's coming to Cleveland on October 5th and 6th at a 'secret' location....mmm mysterious!

You'll chose a designated time slot to swim through the pit which will be accomapined by a live DJ, pulsating lights and cocktail selections. The event will be ticketed and will probably sell out quickly. You can register for pre-release tickets at www.ballpitparty.com.

Tags: 
ball pit
adult

