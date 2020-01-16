Coca-Cola With Coffee Is Coming To Give You The Ultimate Caffeine Kick

Coca-Cola is launching a line of soda with....coffee??

The soda-coffee combo is expected to be served in a regular dark blend and in vanilla and carmel flavors. The 12-ounce cans will have 70 calories nad one can assume a ton of caffine. They will be coming to stores in April.

Coca-Cola tried doing a coffee-flavored soda back in 2006 only to find that it didn't work. The company believed that the trend was before its time.

Pepsi is also working on their own 'Pepsi Café' which will be their pop-coffee combo coming in regular and vanilla flavors also in April.