Cleveland Ranks 5th Among "2020 Best Cities For Jobs" List

Glassdoor ranked the best cities for jobs in 2020 by looking at hiring opportunities, cost of living and job satisfaction.

Cleveland is 22nd for hiring opporunity, 3rd for cost of living and 22nd with a 3.4 average satifsfacation rating. Somehow that gives us 5th place! We will take it.

As of January 22nd, Cleveland has over 37,073 job openings.

Here are the top five best cities for jobs, according to Glassdoor:

1) Raleigh, NC

2) Pittsburgh, PA

3) Indianapolis, IN

4) Memphis, TN

5) Cleveland, OH

Here's the full list of results!