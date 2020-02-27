Cleveland Ranks 5th Among "2020 Best Cities For Jobs" List

YES! Get those jobs Cleveland!

February 27, 2020
Matt Hribar
cleveland

cleveland

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

Glassdoor ranked the best cities for jobs in 2020 by looking at hiring opportunities, cost of living and job satisfaction. 

Cleveland is 22nd for hiring opporunity, 3rd for cost of living and 22nd with a 3.4 average satifsfacation rating. Somehow that gives us 5th place! We will take it.

As of January 22nd, Cleveland has over 37,073 job openings. 

Here are the top five best cities for jobs, according to Glassdoor:

1) Raleigh, NC

2) Pittsburgh, PA

3) Indianapolis, IN

4) Memphis, TN

5) Cleveland, OH 

Here's the full list of results! 

Tags: 
cleveland
jobs

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - February 21st 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Share A Vision: The Organization Raising Money to Help Those With Autism Spectrum Take the Trip of a Lifetime. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Signature Health is Offering Free Vaccines for Children. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cupids Undie Run Is This Saturday! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Barry Manilow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes