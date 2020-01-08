Cleveland Museum of Art Reveals Snowman Sculpture

The Cleveland Museum of Art has added The “Snowman” sculpture, constructed by Swiss artists Peter Fishchli and David Weiss.

The copper sculpture is frost-coasted and filled with water. The box that encases the snowman has a micro climate so that over time the condensed warter collects, forms and freezes, turning into the snowman's frosty exterior.

“Snowman” is a temporary exhibit and will stay till Sunday, Sept. 6.