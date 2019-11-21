Cleveland Metroparks Strongsville Toboggan Chutes Opening On Black Friday

Starting Friday November 30th (Black Friday to be exact), the Strongsville Toboggan Chutes and Chalet will be open till the first weekend of March

The 700-foot ice chutes will be open as long as the weather permits.

Here are the hours:

Fridays: 6-10:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 12-10:30 p.m.

Sundays: 12-5:00 p.m.

Where are the Strongsville Toboggan Chutes and Chalet? They're at the Cleveland Metroparks Chalet Recreation Area, 16200 Valley Parkway, in Mill Stream Run Reservation, smack dab between routes 42 and 82 in Strongsville.