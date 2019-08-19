Cleveland Legend Stipe Miocic Wins UFC Heavyweight Championship; Baker Mayfield's Reaction

Local legend Stipe Miocic won the UFC Heavyweight Champsionship last night. Stipe beet out Daniel Cormier in the main event in Anaheim, California last night with a fourth-round technical knockout.

"Just for my daughter, I just want to show her like, 'Hey, listen. Your dad was pretty cool. Your dad did some fun stuff."



With the heavyweight title back in his arms, @StipeMiocic wants to continue to build on an already decorated career and provide for his family. #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/fSzI5DYcVf — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 18, 2019

Our own Baker Mayfield responded with giddy excitement: