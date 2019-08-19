Cleveland Legend Stipe Miocic Wins UFC Heavyweight Championship; Baker Mayfield's Reaction

August 19, 2019
Local legend Stipe Miocic won the UFC Heavyweight Champsionship last night. Stipe beet out Daniel Cormier in the main event in Anaheim, California last night with a fourth-round technical knockout. 

Our own Baker Mayfield responded with giddy excitement:

