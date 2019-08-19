Cleveland Legend Stipe Miocic Wins UFC Heavyweight Championship; Baker Mayfield's Reaction
We love locals doing amazing things AND locals supporting locals!
August 19, 2019
Local legend Stipe Miocic won the UFC Heavyweight Champsionship last night. Stipe beet out Daniel Cormier in the main event in Anaheim, California last night with a fourth-round technical knockout.
I was “feeling dangerous” @bakermayfield https://t.co/QUlgREBPAJ— Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) August 19, 2019
"Just for my daughter, I just want to show her like, 'Hey, listen. Your dad was pretty cool. Your dad did some fun stuff."— UFC News (@UFCNews) August 18, 2019
With the heavyweight title back in his arms, @StipeMiocic wants to continue to build on an already decorated career and provide for his family. #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/fSzI5DYcVf
Our own Baker Mayfield responded with giddy excitement:
.@bakermayfield, “Yesssssss! You’re god damn right! C-L-E! Wooooooooooooohh!” pic.twitter.com/Ul5SUWnHYG— Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) August 18, 2019