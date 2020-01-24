Cleveland International Film Festival Moving To Playhouse Square

The Cleveland International Film Festival is permenantly moving in 2021, and will be at Playhouse Square next year.

“Festival attendees will have the opportunity to screen films in some of the most historic and stunning venues in Northeast Ohio." The Press release explained. The festival previous spent 14 years at Cedar Lee Theatre and then 30 years at Tower City Cinemas. This is the third location for the Cleveland International Film Festival. CIFF will be at Tower City Cinemas for the 2020 festival, taking place March 25th through April 5th.

“By moving to Playhouse Square, the CIFF gets to remain in our beloved downtown Cleveland and under one phenomenal roof,” said Marcie Goodman, the Executive Director of CIFF. “We will have the privilege to be part of a thriving arts district where the sum of our Film Festival and Playhouse Square parts, along with the other resident companies, will be profoundly strong. The time is right for us to make the move in 2021 and to position ourselves within an incredible entertainment complex with multiple-sized venues and enormous capacity.”

“Marcie Goodman and her team have built a juggernaut of a festival that is a real point of pride for Northeast Ohio and recognized as one of the best internationally." said Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci. “They bring the world to Cleveland, through the films they program and through the audiences and filmmakers who travel from around the globe to be a part of it. We heartily welcome CIFF to our family of resident companies.”