Cleveland Hosts 'Electric Scooter Education Classes'; Electric Scooters Coming Next Week

Bird, Lime, Spin and Veoride are bringing four educational events this month which will show people how to ride safely as well as have a hands-on skills course. You will have to wear helmets while riding the scooters and the education session includes helmet giveaways.

Here are the following events:

Tuesday (8/20) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Col. Charles Young Park on Prospect Avenue at East 46th Street.

Wednesday (8/21) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Toby's Plaza on Euclid Avenue in University Circle

Thursday, August 22, 4-7:30 p.m. Mall C downtown adjacent to Cleveland City Hall.

Saturday, August 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Market Square Park, 1996 W. 25th St.

Hopefully the electric scooters will be ready for next week. The scooters and bikes will be avialable in select areas such as the downtown, Ohio City, Tremont and University Circle. Cleveland will watch the program for six months and then consider whether to make it permanent.