Cleveland and Akron Cooling Centers Information
Cool down and stay safe!
July 19, 2019
It's going to be a super super hot one today! If you need to be cooled here's where to go:
Cleveland
- The city of Cleveland will have eight neighborhood recreation centers open to 11 pm. These eight recreation centers will serve as cooling centers through Saturday.
- Oak Street Health locations will serve as cooling centers for relief from the heat between (through Sunday, hours are 9 am to 5 pm
- Westown, 10688 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland
- Glenville, 10553 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland
- Lee Harvard, 16888 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland
Willoughby Hills
- Willoughby Hills Community Center, 35400 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills
- Thursday, July 18 - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, July 19 - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CHESTERLAND:
- Christ Presbyterian Church at 12419 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland will provide a cooling center for anyone in the community Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Akron
- (The four cooling centers will be open July 18 to July 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.)
- Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton Street, Akron
- Mason Park Community Center, 700 East Exchange Street, Akron
- Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Avenue, Akron
- Summit Lake Community Center, 380 West Crosier Street, Akron
Medina
- Cooling center will be opened from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Medina Community Recreation Center, 855 Weymouth Road, Medina
Portage County:
- Kent Free Library, 312 W. Main St., Kent: Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Reed Memorial Library, 167 E. Main St., Ravenna: Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Aurora Memorial Library, 115 E. Pioneer Trail., Aurora: Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m
- Pierce Streetsboro Library, 8990 Kirby Lane, Streetsboro: Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m
- Garrettsville Library, 10482 South St., Garrettsville: Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m
- Randolph Library, 1639 State Route 44, Randolph: Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m
- Windham Library, 9005 Wilverne Dr., Windham: Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, CLOSED
STARK COUNTY:
- Main Library - 715 Market Ave. N, Canton, Ohio 44702 | 330.452.0665
- DeHoff Memorial Branch Library - 216 Hartford Ave. SE, Canton, Ohio 44707 | 330.452.9014
- East Canton Branch Library - 224 N. Wood Street, East Canton, Ohio 44730 | 330.488.1501
- Jackson Township Branch Library - 7186 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, Ohio 44718 | 330.833.1010
- Lake Community Branch Library - 565 Market Ave. SW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 | 330.877.9975
- Madge Youth Branch Library - 2921 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton, Ohio 44705 | 330.452.2618
- Massillon Public Library - 208 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH 44646
- North Branch Library - 189 25th Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44709 | 330.456.4356
- Perry Zippo Branch Library - 5710 12th Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44708 | 330.477.8482
- Plain Community Branch Library - 1803 Schneider Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721 | 330.494.3399
- Rodman Public Library: 215 E Broadway St, Alliance, OH 44601
- Sandy Valley Branch Library - 9754 Cleveland Ave. SE, Magnolia, Ohio 44643 | 330.866.3366
- The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, (also known as the South East Community Center),1400 Sherrick Rd SE, Canton, OH 44707
- Canton Salvation Army - 420 Market Avenue South, Canton, OH 44702
- Massillon Salvation Army - 315 6th St NE, Massillon, OH 44646.