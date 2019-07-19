Cleveland and Akron Cooling Centers Information

It's going to be a super super hot one today! If you need to be cooled here's where to go:

Cleveland

The city of Cleveland will have eight neighborhood recreation centers open to 11 pm. These eight recreation centers will serve as cooling centers through Saturday.

Oak Street Health locations will serve as cooling centers for relief from the heat between (through Sunday, hours are 9 am to 5 pm

Westown, 10688 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

Glenville, 10553 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland

Lee Harvard, 16888 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland

Willoughby Hills

Willoughby Hills Community Center, 35400 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills Thursday, July 18 - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19 - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.



CHESTERLAND:

Christ Presbyterian Church at 12419 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland will provide a cooling center for anyone in the community Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Akron

(The four cooling centers will be open July 18 to July 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.)

Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton Street, Akron

Mason Park Community Center, 700 East Exchange Street, Akron

Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Avenue, Akron

Summit Lake Community Center, 380 West Crosier Street, Akron

Medina

Cooling center will be opened from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Medina Community Recreation Center, 855 Weymouth Road, Medina

Portage County:

Kent Free Library, 312 W. Main St., Kent: Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Reed Memorial Library, 167 E. Main St., Ravenna: Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Aurora Memorial Library, 115 E. Pioneer Trail., Aurora: Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m

Pierce Streetsboro Library, 8990 Kirby Lane, Streetsboro: Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m

Garrettsville Library, 10482 South St., Garrettsville: Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m

Randolph Library, 1639 State Route 44, Randolph: Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m

Windham Library, 9005 Wilverne Dr., Windham: Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, CLOSED

STARK COUNTY: