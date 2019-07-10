Cleveland Clinic Delivers Baby from Deceased-Donor Uterine Transplant

The Cleveland Clinic has delivered the first North American baby from a womb transplant from a dead donor.

Uterine transplats have helped more than a dozen women give birth. Usually wombs are donated from a living donor, a relative or friend perhaps.

The transplants were lead in the field by a Swedish doctor over the last half-decade.

The Cleveland Clinic staff said the girl was bornin June. The clinic has had five uterus transplants so far and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy. The clinic is going to enroll 10 women in the inital launch and study.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. Everything went wonderfully with the delivery; the mother and baby girl are doing great,” said Uma Perni, M.D., Cleveland Clinic maternal fetal medicine specialist. “It’s important to remember this is still research. The field of uterus transplantation is rapidly evolving, and it’s exciting to see what the options may be for women in the future.”

