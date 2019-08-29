Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges Are Back!

Missed it last time? Check it out!

August 29, 2019
Matt Hribar

Photo courtesy of Bud Light

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Sports

The Cleveland Browns have released an ad for their Victory Fridges which will be back for a limited time:

B.L & Browns Appliance Superstore will be a pop-up superstore that will see the fridges next Tuesday and Wednesday September 3rd and 4th. The store is located at 1870 W. 25th Street, the hours are 1pm-9pm.

The fridges range in price from $199 to $499. Customers enter a redemption code to stock the fridge with Bud Light. 

The grand opening of the store will happen September 3rd at 1pm. The Miz, Browns players and legends, Mayor Frank Jackson and Bud Knight will be in attendence.

Tags: 
browns
cleveland victory fridge

