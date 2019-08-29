Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges Are Back!

The Cleveland Browns have released an ad for their Victory Fridges which will be back for a limited time:

B.L & Browns Appliance Superstore will be a pop-up superstore that will see the fridges next Tuesday and Wednesday September 3rd and 4th. The store is located at 1870 W. 25th Street, the hours are 1pm-9pm.

The fridges range in price from $199 to $499. Customers enter a redemption code to stock the fridge with Bud Light.

The grand opening of the store will happen September 3rd at 1pm. The Miz, Browns players and legends, Mayor Frank Jackson and Bud Knight will be in attendence.