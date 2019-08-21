Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry Cover Sports Illustrated; Baker Mayfield Gets Interviewed By GQ
PLEASE don't get Sports Illustrated Cover Cursed!
Take a look at the coverage below:
On this week's Sports Illustrated cover
"It seems Jesus has been at work," says Hall of Fame back Jim Brown. "It is almost like: Cleveland is now back on top, like it should be." on the Browns, who are true contenders this NFL season
"A lot of people in the world today, they don't like the truth. They'd rather you just tell them something that they want to hear. Baker's not going to be like that. ... It's your problem if you don't like it. It's not his." —Freddie Kitchens
Baker Mayfield: "I believe in myself. Some people think that's cocky, but if you don't believe you're any good, then I don't think you're gonna have any success. If you go out there thinking you're gonna fail, you're gonna fail. Which is just the truth."
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs us through the everyday essentials he can't live without
WATCH: https://t.co/199gySkRzo pic.twitter.com/OdNi4q1iog
Baker Mayfield on transferring to play for OU_Football, the team he grew up rooting for
Baker Mayfield talked about how he got to be the NFL's scariest young QB, his unbreakable self-confidence, and the apology he didn't mean
Take a behind-the-scenes look at Baker Mayfield's GQ shoot