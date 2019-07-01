Cedar Point Wins "Best Amusement Park" By USA Today's Readers

Cedar Point swept the USA Today readers, winning Best Amusement Park, Best Roller Coaster (Steel Vengeance) and Best Amusement Park Hotel (Hotel Breakers). Not surprising, everyone in Ohio knows about the sheer magnificence of the coasters on the coat!

USA Today's 10Best.com has people pick their favorites in all sorts of catagories. Neighboring parks Knoebels in Pennsylvania and Kings Island in Cincinnati came in second and third.

