Cedar Point Wins "Best Amusement Park" By USA Today's Readers

What a no brainer!

July 1, 2019
Matt Hribar
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

Cedar Point swept the USA Today readers, winning Best Amusement Park, Best Roller Coaster (Steel Vengeance) and Best Amusement Park Hotel (Hotel Breakers). Not surprising, everyone in Ohio knows about the sheer magnificence of the coasters on the coat! 

USA Today's 10Best.com has people pick their favorites in all sorts of catagories. Neighboring parks Knoebels in Pennsylvania and Kings Island in Cincinnati came in second and third. 

Check out the full USA Today list here! 

Tags: 
usa today
cedar point

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, June 28 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Lead Singer Tom From The Plain White Ts WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Stand In - Bringing Awareness to Homeless Youth WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - June 21st Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Destination Cleveland's Visit Me In CLE Happening This Weekend WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk to Michael Stanley About Michael Stanley Way WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes