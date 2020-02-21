Cedar Point Opens "Ticket of A Lifetime" Registration

Cedar Point's "Ticket of A Lifetime" will let 25 people get free admission and parking to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterparks for the rest of their lives.

The Ticket of a Lifetime Sweepstakes will start on Monday, February 24th and will go through Sunday, August 16th. You can enter at TicketofaLifetime.com by creating a profile. You have to login weekly and vote into polls to be placed into the drawing. They'll be giving away additional giveaways like single-day tickets and other discount offers.

“The Ticket of a Lifetime is an idea as big as Cedar Point – to celebrate our biggest year in the biggest way for our biggest fans to enjoy for the rest of their lives,” said Cedar Point VP and General Manager Jason McClure. “The park has always been a place where people create lasting memories together. While this year will surely be incredible for the Ticket of a Lifetime winners, it will be truly special for all guests with so many new things to experience, along with new ways for friends and families to reconnect.”