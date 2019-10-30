Cedar Point Extends Gold Pass Deal To January

Cedar Point dropped some crazy news: they've extended their $99 bargain Gold Pass pricing until JANUARY 5TH 2020!

The controversial Gold Pass has been blamed for some of the overcrowding in the last few weeks of the 2019 season.

“Ever since the HalloWeekends event debuted in 1997, Cedar Point has experienced high demand, particularly during periods of perfect weather,” Cedar Point VP Clark explained to Channel 3. “While the Gold Pass is very popular, it is not the main contributor to the elevated demand – the popularity of the event and great weather were the primary factors in high traffic volume resulting in a temporary closure of road access to the park this past Saturday.”

What does one get with the Gold Pass?

Unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores water park

Free parking

Discounts on food and merchandise

Bring-a-friend admission discounts

Early entry 30 minutes before the general public

There's much more coming to Cedar Point in 2020. Cedar Point will be doing the following changes: