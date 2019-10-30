Cedar Point Extends Gold Pass Deal To January

WOW now that's a bit shocking!

October 30, 2019
Matt Hribar
Categories: 
Local

Cedar Point dropped some crazy news: they've extended their $99 bargain Gold Pass pricing until JANUARY 5TH 2020! 

The controversial Gold Pass has been blamed for some of the overcrowding in the last few weeks of the 2019 season. 

“Ever since the HalloWeekends event debuted in 1997, Cedar Point has experienced high demand, particularly during periods of perfect weather,” Cedar Point VP Clark explained to Channel 3. “While the Gold Pass is very popular, it is not the main contributor to the elevated demand – the popularity of the event and great weather were the primary factors in high traffic volume resulting in a temporary closure of road access to the park this past Saturday.”

What does one get with the Gold Pass? 

  • Unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores water park
  • Free parking
  • Discounts on food and merchandise
  • Bring-a-friend admission discounts
  • Early entry 30 minutes before the general public

There's much more coming to Cedar Point in 2020. Cedar Point will be doing the following changes:

  • Cedar Point will have a re-imagined river expedition ride in the mode of the former Paddlewheel Excursions.
  • A fully immersive nighttime celebration along the Main Midway
  • New food options, including throwback menu items from previous seasons
  • Nostalgic souvenirs and merchandise
  • A re-imagined Town Hall in Frontier Town

 

Tags: 
gold pass
cedar point

Recent Podcast Audio
October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, These Two Organizations Are Helping Breast Cancer Patients Year-Round. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk Best of Cleveland with Kim From Cleveland Magazine WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cleveland Metropark Zoo Announces Wild Winter Lights WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 18th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris Announces Nominees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 11th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes