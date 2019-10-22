Case Western, OSU and Kenyon Rank Top 3 Universities In Ohio
Great job Ohio!
October 22, 2019
WalletHub's 2020 College List dropped and their data shows that Case Western is the best college/university in the state. WalletHub used over 33 pieces on their rubric including career outcomes, students, cost and finances, student-faculty ration, post-attendance median salary and graduation rate.
Here's Ohio's Top 10 colleges and universities:
- Case Western Reserve University
- Ohio State University-Columbus
- Kenyon College
- Oberlin College
- Miami University-Oxford
- College of Wooster
- Walsh University
- Denison University
- Marietta College
- University of Cincinnati
Case Western Reserve ranked i admission rate, first in gender & racial diversity, and first in post-attendance median salary. Case also was No. 3 in Ohio in graduation rate.
What's the top five in the nation? No surprises here...
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Harvard University
- Princeton University
- Yale University
- Stanford University