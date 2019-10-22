Case Western, OSU and Kenyon Rank Top 3 Universities In Ohio

WalletHub's 2020 College List dropped and their data shows that Case Western is the best college/university in the state. WalletHub used over 33 pieces on their rubric including career outcomes, students, cost and finances, student-faculty ration, post-attendance median salary and graduation rate.

Here's Ohio's Top 10 colleges and universities:

Case Western Reserve University Ohio State University-Columbus Kenyon College Oberlin College Miami University-Oxford College of Wooster Walsh University Denison University Marietta College University of Cincinnati

Case Western Reserve ranked i admission rate, first in gender & racial diversity, and first in post-attendance median salary. Case also was No. 3 in Ohio in graduation rate.

