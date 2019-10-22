Case Western, OSU and Kenyon Rank Top 3 Universities In Ohio

Great job Ohio!

October 22, 2019
WalletHub's 2020 College List dropped and their data shows that Case Western is the best college/university in the state. WalletHub used over 33 pieces on their rubric including career outcomes, students, cost and finances, student-faculty ration, post-attendance median salary and graduation rate. 

Here's Ohio's Top 10 colleges and universities:

  1. Case Western Reserve University
  2. Ohio State University-Columbus
  3. Kenyon College
  4. Oberlin College
  5. Miami University-Oxford
  6. College of Wooster
  7. Walsh University
  8. Denison University
  9. Marietta College
  10. University of Cincinnati

Case Western Reserve ranked i admission rate, first in gender & racial diversity, and first in post-attendance median salary. Case also was No. 3 in Ohio in graduation rate.

What's the top five in the nation? No surprises here...

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  2. Harvard University
  3. Princeton University
  4. Yale University
  5. Stanford University
