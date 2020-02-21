Build-A-Bear Reveals Baby Yoda Design; Coming This Spring!

O-M-G what a cutie!

February 21, 2020
Matt Hribar
star wars

Getty Images: David Becker / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

Build-A-Bear has unvieled "The Child" aka Baby Yoda, which will be able to be stuffed this spring. Baby Yoda / The Child, is a character from "The Mandalorian", a Disney+ original that takes place in the Star Wars univrse. 

Last month, Build-A-Bear teased that it was coming out with a "Baby Yoda" inspired plush, which set the Internet in frenzy.

"The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring," said Build-A-Bear

The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring! Sign up for email updates to be among the first to know when #TheChild has arrived. Link in bio!

A post shared by Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) on

.

 

Tags: 
Baby Yoda
Star Wars

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - February 21st 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Share A Vision: The Organization Raising Money to Help Those With Autism Spectrum Take the Trip of a Lifetime. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Signature Health is Offering Free Vaccines for Children. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cupids Undie Run Is This Saturday! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Barry Manilow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes