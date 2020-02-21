Build-A-Bear Reveals Baby Yoda Design; Coming This Spring!

Build-A-Bear has unvieled "The Child" aka Baby Yoda, which will be able to be stuffed this spring. Baby Yoda / The Child, is a character from "The Mandalorian", a Disney+ original that takes place in the Star Wars univrse.

Last month, Build-A-Bear teased that it was coming out with a "Baby Yoda" inspired plush, which set the Internet in frenzy.

"The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring," said Build-A-Bear