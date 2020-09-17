Browns vs. Bengals: Game Day Info

Here's all the information from the official Cleveland Browns website:

TICKET OFFICE OPENS: 9:00 AM | GATES OPEN: 6:20 PM | KICKOFF: 8:20 PM

The Bengals vs Browns game is presented by Fifth Third Bank and is a mobile-ticketed event. Please review the new gameday procedures and stadium restart plan before arrival to FirstEnergy Stadium.

IMPORTANT COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Face coverings are mandatory upon entrance and while inside of FirstEnergy Stadium at all times and throughout egress for individuals age 10+

Maintain physical distancing - 6ft apart

Frequently wash or use hand sanitizer

MOBILE TICKETING

Your phone is your game ticket. You can access your mobile tickets through the Browns mobile app (download it by clicking here).

Please Note: There are important login changes for 2020 to keep your account safer than ever. The first time you log in you will be asked to reset your password and verify your phone number and email address. View instructions here >>

TO EXPEDITE AND ENSURE SAFE ENTRY INTO FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

Be sure you have updated to the latest version of the Browns mobile app

Log in to the ticketing section in the Browns mobile app using your Cleveland Browns Account Manager information prior to arriving at the gate and select 'View Barcode' to display your mobile ticket for the ticket scanner

It is recommended that you join the 'Stadium WiFi' network (no password required) as you approach the gates.

iOS and Android users are encouraged to add their ticket to their mobile wallet at least 24 hours prior to the game. This will enable tap and go at the gate. When you arrive, open your ticket in your 'wallet' (there will be no visible barcode on your ticket), hold your phone near the scanner and you're all set

Note: Apple requires your phone to be protected with a passcode, touchID, or FaceID in order to use Apple Wallet. Click here for instructions on enabling passcode

Printed tickets are not available for this game

Screenshots of your tickets will not work for stadium entry

ENTER THROUGH YOUR DESIGNATED GATE/ZONE

All fans are now required to enter FirstEnergy Stadium through their designated gate/zone and during their recommended time. Fans will receive this information upon receiving and opening their ticket in the Browns mobile app.

If you are unable to access your tickets via the Browns mobile app, you can access them via the web version of Account Manager or the Ticketmaster app (if you purchased your tickets directly from Ticketmaster.com).

If you experience any difficulty accessing your tickets through the Browns mobile app when you arrive at the stadium, please visit the Ticket Office.

Ticket Office: South side of the stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop (opens at 9:00 AM)

TRANSFERRING YOUR TICKETS

You will want to transfer any of your tickets directly to your recipient prior to arriving to the gate. After logging into the app, select the "Transfer" button and send tickets directly to them.

QUESTIONS?

For more detailed information on mobile ticketing click here. If you have any further questions regarding mobile tickets, please contact us via email at tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or phone at 440-891-5050.

FAN HEALTH PROMISE

Through the "Fan Health Promise" fans must self-conduct a COVID-19 prescreening on game day, including a temperature check and questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure. Fans will also be required to agree to the "Fan Health Promise" prior to receiving access to their tickets. For more information, click here.

CASH-TO-CARD

FirstEnergy Stadium is now a cashless venue for all transactions, including concession stands, the Browns Pro Shop, parking and more. Cash-to-card kiosks are available at sections 113, 130, 138, 147, 312 and 329. Fans will be able to insert cash into the machines and will receive a pre-paid card that can be used both within FirstEnergy Stadium and other places outside of the stadium.

PARKING

All ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase parking for tomorrow night's game. We have 4 lots available.

GAME ENTERTAINMENT

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Dr. Adriane Thompson-Bradshaw (pre-recorded video)

COLOR GUARD: Ohio Army and Air National Guard

DAWG POUND CAPTAIN: Dawn Johnson, Hats Off to Our Heroes Winner

SEASON TICKET MEMBER BENEFIT CARD

This year, your Season Ticket Member Benefit Card is accessible in the Browns app on the tickets tab! Scan yourBenefit Card for all stadium purchases to be entered for a chance to win a $200 gift card to the Cleveland Browns Pro Shop.

BROWNS MERCHANDISE & MEMORABILIA

BROWNS PRO SHOP

The Pro Shop is located at 100 Alfred Lerner Way, south side of the stadium, next to the ticket office. Thursday the Pro Shop is open from 10:00 AM – half hour after the game.

Fans interested in making purchases from the main Pro Shop are encouraged to enter the store via Alfred Lerner Way before entering the stadium. If fans enter the gates and wish to make Pro Shop purchases, portable stores will be set up in each zone to accommodate fan needs. After entering the stadium, fans will not be able to access the main Pro Shop on the south side of the stadium due to new stadium protocols.

As a reminder, all transactions must be made using a credit card or via other electronic payment options available as FirstEnergy Stadium is now a cashless venue.

BROWNS MEMORABILIA AUCTION BOOTHS

Courtesy of Ohio Sports Group, Browns memorabilia will be up for auction at each home game, including pieces representing past and present players and moments.

Auction booths are located near Section 308 and Section 332 for the 7UP City Club and Lake Club, respectively. Auctions start when gates open and bidding closes at the beginning of the 3rd quarter.

BROWNS GIVE BACK - 50/50 RAFFLE

The 50/50 raffle supports kids in the community and 100% of the net charitable proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Stay in the Game! Network and Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K), a Cleveland-based non-profit organization. Both programs aim to increase school attendance and engagement, by keeping students in-school and learning every day so they can succeed in the classroom and in life. Learn more about these programs by visiting Get2School.org and SC4K.org.

WHERE TO PURCHASE 50/50 RAFFLE TICKETS

The Cleveland Browns 50/50 digital raffle is open NOW and ending Sept. 26! New this year, fans all throughout Ohio will have a special opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets digitally all throughout the 2020 Cleveland Browns season. Some exclusions apply, click here to learn more

Fans 18 years and older may purchase tickets through the Cleveland Browns Mobile App or by visiting Browns5050.com. By participating in the 50/50 Raffle, each participant agrees to be bound by the Raffle Official Rules

During home games, uniformed sellers will be at Kiosk locations throughout FirstEnergy Stadium during the game. Click here for kiosk locations

Eight jackpots will be awarded throughout the season. For the full list, click here

For more information about the 50/50 raffle click here.

OTHER INFORMATION

FIRSTENERGY STADIUM WIFI

Join 'Stadium WiFi' network (no password required)

FIRSTENERGY CHARGING STATIONS

Main Concourse - Sections: 101, 115, 129, 138

300 Level - Sections: West & East End Zone, 341

STADIUM MAP

To view the current layout of FirstEnergy stadium, click here.

ACCESS TO NFL REDZONE

If you are connected to FirstEnergy Stadium's free wi-fi, you will receive complimentary access to the NFL RedZone on your mobile device through the Browns mobile app. You can access RedZone by tapping 'featured' then 'Watch RedZone inside FEStadium'.

FIRSTENERGY STADIUM CLEAR BAG POLICY

Backpacks, fanny packs and purses are not permitted in the stadium. Items permitted: clear plastic totes, one-gallon clear plastic storage bag, small clutch bag the size of your hand. Click here to view full clear bag policy.

BAG CHECK

Bags that do not meet the FirstEnergy Stadium's clear bag qualifications may be taken to the Bag Check Tents located at the southwest gate or in the northeast corner outside the stadium. Fans may check their bags from pregame through 60 minutes after kickoff with a $10 (cash or credit card accepted) contribution to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, which manages the Bag Check Tent. Unclaimed bags will be returned to the FirstEnergy Stadium lost and found.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

In accordance with the NFL's security guidelines, fans entering FirstEnergy Stadium will be screened for banned objects.Click here to view a list of prohibited items.