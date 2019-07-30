Browns Debut Their Hat For This Season's Sidelines

The NFL coaches and players wear special hats for the sidelines, and the Browns went old school in this year's design.

Take a look below:

With the NFL turing 100, each team is paying tribute to the year the team was founded. That means a retro patch blends with the orange and charcoal colors with a solid 1946 on the side.

The hat is for sale at NewEra.com and Fanatics.com and ranges from 32-40 bucks.

