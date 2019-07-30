Browns Debut Their Hat For This Season's Sidelines
We're going back to 1946 y'all!
July 30, 2019
The NFL coaches and players wear special hats for the sidelines, and the Browns went old school in this year's design.
Take a look below:
The @Browns 2019 Official Sideline Home #NewEraCap. Get yours at https://t.co/Webs12jYDG pic.twitter.com/gizRH4yAXr— New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) July 29, 2019
With the NFL turing 100, each team is paying tribute to the year the team was founded. That means a retro patch blends with the orange and charcoal colors with a solid 1946 on the side.
The hat is for sale at NewEra.com and Fanatics.com and ranges from 32-40 bucks.
