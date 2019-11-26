BREAKING NEWS: Three New White Claw Flavors For 2020

We live in a post White Claw world, and with Ohio being the state capital of White Claw, it's important that we address the new three flavors coming next year.

As you know, the original six flavors are pure (not really a flavor, but OK), black cherry, mango, natural lime, raspberry, and ruby grapefruit.

Joining them next year will be tangerine, lemon, and watermelon.

The company has been slow to move forward into new flavors because they enjoy the simplicity of having a small selection. But come on, we love a large selection!

Get ready to break those laws* (*casual norms, not legal laws)!