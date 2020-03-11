'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Coming to Disney Plus

Reports are coming in that a limited prequel series to "Beauty and the Beast" will arrive on Disney+, Disney's streaming service. The focus will be on Gaston and LeFou.

Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who played Gaston and LeFou in the 2017 live action remake of Beauty and the Beast, are apparently reprising their roles. It will be a six-episode musical set before the classic story. It has no title yet.

Beauty and the Beast are not yet cast (Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the 2017 movie), although The Hollywood Reporter hints the two could be called upon as guests.