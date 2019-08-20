Baker Mayfield Has The Most Vegas Bets To Win MVP

It's clear: Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are amazing. But now Las Vegas' bets are confirming those beliefs.

The Browns are the second-most bet to win the Super Bowl with 10-1 odds, behind the Bears who have 9-1 odds.

Baker Mayfield's odds are 11-1, putting his Vegas odds in fifth place. But he's the player with the most bets.

"They're going wild on Baker Mayfield," said SuperBook Vice President of Risk Management Ed Salmons. Apparently more than $40,000 has already been bet on MVP odds.

In front of Mayfield on the odds are Patrick Mahomes (9-2), Andrew Luck (6-1) and Aaron Rodgers (10-1). Rising star Trubisky is up to 20-1.