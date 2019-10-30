Apple iOS 13.2 Adds 398 Emojis!

WOW, can anyone keep track of all these emojis?

October 30, 2019
Matt Hribar
With a new update comes new emojis: interracial couples, gender-neutral emojis, handicappable-themed emojis (seeing eye dog, characters with wheelchairs and prosthetics) and item emojis like a waffle, sloth, butter and the new favorite: a yawning smiley face. 

Take a look at the new emojis from some of the tweets below:

