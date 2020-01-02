American Girl Has Unveiled 2020 Girl of the Year, Their First Hearing Impaired Doll

How awesome is this!?

January 2, 2020
Matt Hribar
diane39 / Getty Images

diane39 / Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

American Girl revealed the 2020 Girl of the Year; she's a compeitive cheerleader, a surfer and has hearling loss and wears a hearing aid. She's Joss Kendrick. 

According to her backstory, Joss experienced deafness in her left ear but can hear a bit out of her right ear with the help of a hearing aid. 

"Whether she’s on her surfboard or in the gym, Joss shows girls the importance of trying new things, pushing past stereotypes, and being a good team player." American Girl said about Joss.

Tags: 
American Girl
toys

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - Jan 3 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Fine Arts Association About Their Upcoming Educational Programs! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Jennifer From the Mentor Icebreakers About Tim's Upcoming Puck Toss! WDOKFM: On-Demand
How can you help on Giving Tuesday in Cleveland? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cleveland Connection WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, November 15th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes