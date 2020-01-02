American Girl Has Unveiled 2020 Girl of the Year, Their First Hearing Impaired Doll

American Girl revealed the 2020 Girl of the Year; she's a compeitive cheerleader, a surfer and has hearling loss and wears a hearing aid. She's Joss Kendrick.

According to her backstory, Joss experienced deafness in her left ear but can hear a bit out of her right ear with the help of a hearing aid.

"Whether she’s on her surfboard or in the gym, Joss shows girls the importance of trying new things, pushing past stereotypes, and being a good team player." American Girl said about Joss.

