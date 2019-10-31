61% of Americans Say They'll Skip The Stores On Black Friday

This year, only 39% of people surveyed by Yahoo Finance plan to hit the stores. This is actually up 2% from last year.

That means 61% of people are avoiding the stores. Of that group 33% have never gone, 28% used to and then stopped. Why are reasons people don't go out shopping?

The stores are too busy (37%).

The price reductions are not worth the inconvenience (25%).

Online shopping is easier (27%).

Baby Boomers are least likely to go shopping, while Millennials (25-34) go the most.