61% of Americans Say They'll Skip The Stores On Black Friday
Are you going out or staying in?
October 31, 2019
This year, only 39% of people surveyed by Yahoo Finance plan to hit the stores. This is actually up 2% from last year.
That means 61% of people are avoiding the stores. Of that group 33% have never gone, 28% used to and then stopped. Why are reasons people don't go out shopping?
- The stores are too busy (37%).
- The price reductions are not worth the inconvenience (25%).
- Online shopping is easier (27%).
Baby Boomers are least likely to go shopping, while Millennials (25-34) go the most.