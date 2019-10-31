61% of Americans Say They'll Skip The Stores On Black Friday

Are you going out or staying in?

October 31, 2019
Matt Hribar
Categories: 
Christmas 102
Jen & Tim Show

This year, only 39% of people surveyed by Yahoo Finance plan to hit the stores. This is actually up 2% from last year. 

That means 61% of people are avoiding the stores. Of that group 33% have never gone, 28% used to and then stopped. Why are reasons people don't go out shopping? 

  • The stores are too busy (37%).
  • The price reductions are not worth the inconvenience (25%).
  • Online shopping is easier (27%).

Baby Boomers are least likely to go shopping, while Millennials (25-34) go the most.  

Tags: 
Black Friday

Recent Podcast Audio
October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, These Two Organizations Are Helping Breast Cancer Patients Year-Round. WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk Best of Cleveland with Kim From Cleveland Magazine WDOKFM: On-Demand
Cleveland Metropark Zoo Announces Wild Winter Lights WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 18th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris Announces Nominees for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, October 11th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes