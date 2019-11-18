160 Items From Cedar Point Are Up For Auction!

Hundreds of Cedar Point pieces are up for auction today at Gray's Auctioneers on the west sid.

“Typically, we have fine art, antiques, jewelry, rugs up for auction every month,” said owner Serena Harragin. “It's not the stuff we normally do, but we went out there, and we saw all this cool stuff.”

Bidding will start at $10 on pieces which include 160 total pieces. Some are antiques, others are arcade gams once featured in the park.

“I think it will appeal to anyone that's ever been to Cedar Point; I think it also appeals to video, arcade game specialists, people that like to tinker,” Harragin said.

The proceeds will go to a new Town Hall Museum which will focus specifically on the history of Cedar Point.

“This is the first time Cedar Point ever auctioned anything off in 150 years,” Harragin said. “It's a once in a lifetime.”

The auction is today, Monday the 18th, at 11am. Here's details online.