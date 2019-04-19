‘All In The Family' and ‘The Jeffersons’ Live Special Coming This May

Norman Lear's All In The Family and The Jeffersons will be recreated (don't worry, original episodes only) this May. The full name: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ is coming Wednesday, May 22, 8-9:30 PM.

Here's the cast confirmed:

Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker role

Marisa Tomei as Edith

Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson

Wanda Sykes as Louise Jefferson

Ellie Kemper will play Gloria Stivic,

Will Ferrell will appear as Tom Willis

Justina Machado as Florence Johnston

“The fact that a group of Oscar winners eagerly agreed to play these iconic characters is testament to the greatness of these shows and their creator, Norman Lear.” Kimmel explained. The project is absolutey a “dream come true.”

“We disagree with people [who say these shows wouldn't work today] and are here to prove, with two great casts depicting of All In The Family and The Jeffersons, the timelessness of human nature,” Lear continued, adding, “I cannot wait to see what these glorious performers make in our time of these indelible characters.”