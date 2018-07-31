Environmentally Friendly Make-Up Removal

If you're anything like me, you're all too guilty of being pretty darn wasteful when it comes to taking off your make-up (that or sometimes you forget altogether... oops!).

I swear by alcohol-free wipes because they're quick, easy and I can use them to wash my face from the comfort of my own bed... or from my couch during a Netflix binge.

However, doing the math, I realize that I use more than 30 of these per month! That's more than 360 per year and that's just me. What I'm getting at is that this "quick and easy" method isn't doing Mother Earth any favors.

Enter the MakeUp Eraser. According to the site of the original product, the cloth is "made from a specially knitted polyester/silk fiber, finer than human hair." When users wet the eraser, it creates a "hydro-mechanical process that breaks the surface tension of the oils that bond makeup to the skin."

Sounds interesting, right? How can water and a towel take off all the sweat, make-up and god knows what else is on my face after a long day?

Well, thank goodness for BuzzFeed. They had some members of their staff test the product, which can be found on Amazon or at Sephora, and their ratings were pretty good. You can read about their experiences here.

All in all, I have to say I am pretty excited to try this. I can still be lazy and I'll be doing my share to help the environment while doing so, even though I may have to do laundry a bit more often.