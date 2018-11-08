How Do I Mail Letters To Santa Claus?

November 8, 2018
Categories: 
Christmas 102
Features

Few things in life are better than seeing the excitement of a child believing in Santa Claus. The US Postal Service can help spread the magic with their Letters From Santa program. 

Here's what you have to do:

  • Have your child write a letter to Santa
  • Place it in an envelope addressed to Santa Claus, North Pole
  • Write a personalized response and be sure to sign it From Santa
  • Place the response into another envelope and address it to your child
  • Make sure the return address is Santa Claus, North Pole
  • Get a first-class stamp and put everything inside of a letter addressed to the sender below

NORTH POLE POSTMARK
POSTMASTER
4141 POSTMARK DR
ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998

Send the letters by December 8th to give Santa's helpers plenty of time to get the letter back before Christmas.

Here are some tips from the Postal Service:

  • To save paper, write on the back of your child’s letter. If you keep them together, your child will also be able to recall what he or she wrote.
  • When responding as Santa, make the response as personal as possible by highlighting your child’s accomplishments over the past year. For example, helping around the house, receiving good grades in a particular subject at school or participating in community service activities.

For more details on how to mail a letter to Santa Claus, click here.

Tags: 
Christmas
Santa Claus

Recent Podcast Audio
Parma Police Officer Piazza and Eileen from A Special Wish Cleveland Talk WishVember WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ohio's 529 Plan WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - November 2nd 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mary Ann Winkowski, Paranormal Investigator and Ghost Hunter, Takes Calls! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Master Carver Brent Heuser of Brent Pumpkins WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 26th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes