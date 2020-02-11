That Hair Care Product You've Heard About? Yeah. Game Changer.

So, like most people, I get a little skeptical when I hear about a product that just seems too good to be true, especially if suddenly it goes viral with only positive reviews. But I gotta tell ya, that blow dryer / hair brush everyone is raving about? Yeah, absolute game changer.



It took me less than seven minutes to completely dry my hair and when I was done, I felt like I'd been to a salon. My eight year old was making fun of me because I kept shouting through the house "Where has this been all my life?!" Turns out, it's been here all along.



For whatever reason it went viral, I'm just glad it did. I bought one in my budget, but there are plenty to choose from and thousands upon thousands of reviews. All I know is that my morning routine is suddenly and drastically changed for the good.



It got me thinking, what's another seemingly insignifcant product or service that has changed your life forever?



Maybe the Post-It Note? Or how about the automatic coffee maker?



Tell me in the comments.