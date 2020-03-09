Tips To Survive Daylight Saving Time

Feeling a little out of sorts? It's no wonder, today is hard for a lot of people. The Monday after Daylight Saving begins can feel brutal - no matter how much sleep you got or how much you might have prepared yourself for it. You aren't alone.





So to help, here are a few tips from Web MD to transition this week as we begin adjusting to the lost hour and a little more sunlight in our evening:

Transition Gradually into the Time Change



It may be too late to prepare for Daylight Saving, but there are still ways you can gradually get used to the new time on the clock. Use this week to get the kids to bed just a few minutes early.



Give Yourself a Sleep Break

The Monday after Daylight Saving begins is known as Napping Day, that means you can treat yourself to a short nap without guilt. Don't make it too close to bedtime and avoid sleeping more than hour.



Get Enough Sleep At Night & Keep Regular Sleep Hours

Most of us are guilty of not getting enough rest and not everyone needs the same amount of hours of rest each night. We know our kids need more sleep, but sometimes, grown ups do to. Know the best amount of sleep you need, based on your health and age and stick to it - even on the weekends. Sleeping in on Saturdays or hitting the snooze isn't going to help us catch up - so it's best to keep a routine. Go to bed and wake up at the same day every day. You might even try going to sleep on the weekends without an alarm and seeing when your body naturally wakes from the slumber, that could be your ideal number.



Exercise



Is there anything exercise doesn't help? It's true in transitioning this week too. Even moderate exercise can make a difference. Take a walk, climb some stairs and get your heart pumping with about 30 minutes of moderate exercise three times a week or more.



Avoid Stimulates

Probably harder than exercise, avoiding our crutches like coffee, alchohol and other stimulates are always recommended. Experts say avoid them at least 4-6 hours before bed.

Eat Light Before Bed



That means don't fill up on fatty or spicy foods before bed. Carbs and dairy are okay, in moderation. Maybe a bowl of cereal.



Rest Before Bed



Try to use at least an hour before bed to calm your mind and your body. That might mean pulling the plug on social media, television or other stress induced activities. A good book is always a great idea.



Create A Sleep Easy Environment



Dark curtains or shades, eye shades, ear plugs and even a white noise machine can help.

Get Up If You Can't Sleep



It can actually be worse to watch the clock and let the insomnia take over. The advice is to get out of bed, move to another room and do something relaxing to start the bedtime routine over again.



Daylight Saving Time is hard on a lot of us, but don't worry - our bodies will adjust. Probably just in time to fall behind again. ;)