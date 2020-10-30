Don't Forget Your Teal Pumpkin This Halloween
A Great Way To Make Halloween 2020 Safe For Everybody!
Halloween 2020 is certainly going to be different this year. From candy shutes (awesome job Tim!) to drive by trick or treating, families are coming up with super creative ways to make this a safe holiday for everybody. For our family, that means also including a Teal Pumpkin on our porch.
I wrote a bit about our family's experience last year and I hope you will find time to read it - because it's so very important for so many children in our neighborhoods. Basically, teal pumpkins signal to children that non-food treats are available at your house. Little erasers, stickers, pencils and toys that kids with food allergies can enjoy.
According to F.A.R.E., an estimated 5.9 million children under the age of 18 live with food allergies. 30% of those children have allergies to more than one food. That's 1 in every 13 children or about 2 per classroom. (These stats do not include the multitudes of children living with severe food intolerances or other gastrointenstinal problems). So odds are, that a child in your neighborhood can't have a Snickers bar or a Twix or even Skittles. For these children, a teal pumpkin means their Halloween is extra safe.
We are all taking a lot of precautions this Halloween. I hope this is something you will consider including in your safe trick or treating plan also. It means so much to our family when we see those Teal Pumpkins on a porch - and I just know it will mean as much to the children in your neighborhood too.
Thank you so much!
Liz
-
Food allergy is not food intolerance. Food allergy triggers the body's immune system and can be life threatening. There is no such thing as a mild or severe food allergy. Reactions can be unpredictable. An estimated 150 deaths from anaphylaxis every year are attributed to food allergy.
According to the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA), the eight most common allergenic foods (of the 160 known) are: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.
While checking ingrediant labels can be helpful, it cannot be relied upon in cases of cross-contact or cross-contamination. Consumer packaged food products containing two or more ingrediants are required to list all top allergens on ingrediant labels. However, if a product is manufactured near allergens or in the same factory or on shared lines, that information is not required.