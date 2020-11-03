Liz's Tasty Comfy Acorn Squash Soup

A long long time ago, when it was just me living single, Acorn Squash was my jam. I would buy three or four of them at the grocery and split and roast them with garlic and brown sugar and butter and wait that long hour and a half for the savory to be my comfort food all winter long. No longer living single and with mouths to feed that aren’t only my own...those days are gone.

But... the acorn squash is not!

While 2020 has a lot of us just eager for December and January and all the joy Holidays bring... Harvest is still happening and there is no better time than November to enjoy the squash it brings.

Here is how I merged my love for the roasted acorn squash as a solo single into the amazing feed a family comfort food soup. This recipe isn’t gourmet. Let’s face it, it’s not even worthy of a retweet. BUT.. it is tasty and really pretty easy. Most of all... it’s hyper flexible. Outside of the fact that you have to roast the squash first...Just do what works for you and your family.

You will need:

Acorn Squash. A lot. A few. Whatever you want really to be able to stew and also just eat by the spoonful as you ready the soup.

Brown sugar. Use dark or light or maple syrup if that’s what you have. When it comes to sugar, the goal here is to get close to molasses.

Garlic. I use fresh peeled gloves. But honestly, minced from a jar or even powered seasoning works. You do what works for you.

Salt. This is just a given every time you cook. I never used to understand salt and thought it was just an unnecessary sodium until I figured out salt enhances the natural flavors. Use it appropriately and never more than you need. Pepper works here too.

Broth. I use a vegetable base, low sodium broth. You can make this yourself if you actually have that kind of time (how do you have that kind of time?)

Veggies. This can be carrots, celery, peppers, onions... whatever. It’s really just to add some flavor. Substitute with heavy duty spices instead. Doesn’t matter. Your recipe.

Mushrooms and milk. Or just a can or two of cream of mushroom soup. Again... up to you. It’s soup. There are no real rules.

Butter. This you need. Or bacon grease or some sort of fat as you roast the acorn squash and sautée any veggies you choose. But don’t use shortening. That doesn’t count as fat here. Your fat needs flavor.

Make it:

Cut the squash in half. (be careful and use a heavy duty knife to split. - cut sideways and not on the stem for ease).

Add a portion controlled pat of butter (you’ll know) and garlic and sprinkle (or you can measure at your will) brown sugar into the cavity after removing seeds.

Roast flesh side up. (I used to just place them on a rack in oven. Then I learned that’s a very very horrible thing to do because...Fire hazard! Put them on a sheet because oils will drip!) Get them into your oven at about 425.

Meanwhile...

Simmer and sauté veggies in a large Dutch oven or chili pot. Add broth. Simmer some more. Add spices. Cover. Set to low.

Stir and check your stove top brew every 10-20 minutes.

After about an hour and a half check the squash in oven. A fork should pierce the flesh it easily.

Take out of oven and let cool for about 30 minutes.

Prepare the acorn squash. This is really the most labor intensive part because you’re removing the squash from the skin while also trying not to eat it.

Once you’ve eaten all you can and have a nice purée... add to broth mixture along with cream of mushroom soup (or diced mushrooms and milk/half and half).

Let it simmer. Pour wine, do laundry, clean a space for Christmas...just do you as it rests for about a half hour or more.

Stir occassionally and let it cook about for a bit on a low simmer until you're ready to eat or freeze it.