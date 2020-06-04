Summer of Stars: Teacher Edition!

Star 102 is celebrating our Summer of Stars and giving you a chance to salute all those who are helping us stay Cleveland Strong and safe during these absolutely unprecedented times. I want to offer my own personal Star Salute to the teachers and students who spent their last quarter of this academic school year in online classrooms.



Today, was my son's last day of school. The children decided to do a picnic meeting and just share their stories and joys. A little rain meant an indoor picnic but didn't stop these kids from laughing and learning a little more about one another - and their plans for the summer. My little lad made sure he had all sorts of picnic snacks handy and a few other children introduced their fur babies. It was fascinating and wonderful.





Liz Campbell