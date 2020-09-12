Stay At Home Summer Memories 2020. Liz shares some of the best from her camera roll.

Welp. It certainly wasn’t the summer I had planned. Pandemics will do that. But looking back, like the sentimental sap I am, I’ve got to say... I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

First, I want to say, so many families cannot say the same thing. We’ve witnessed a lot of grieving this year. Lost jobs and lives - and many who still aren’t sure what the fall will bring. It is my hope, that together, we can reach the end of this journey safe and healthy. If you’re struggling with the stress and loss of this year, resources are available.

When we began the lockdown, my son and I were still staying with family after our move up from the South last year. Our goals of buying quickly became simply finding our own space near to my mother. We landed a rental about a block or two from her.

My next step was to try to make my eight year old’s summer as normal as it could be. We had lots of practice being away from friends and loved ones when we lived in Florida - and both of us often looked back and realized we had unknowingly prepped for what was happening. But this time, instead of a condo we had a yard. This time, instead of trips to Target, we had Instacart. This time, we had a tent and an inflatable pool and this time, we had more time with each other.

Here are some snapshots I grabbed from my camera roll to count some of the blessings we made along the way in our Stay Home Summer:





I was super proud to have scored some of these summertime finds. The pandemic caused a surge in prices and very little availability. We got them early.



Liz Campbell

And boy were they used!



Liz Campbell

Liz Campbell

Liz Campbell



On rainy days we organized our Lego collection into a Lego station...

Liz Campbell

Liz Campbell

Liz Campbell

Liz Campbell

And somehow found a Nintendo Switch within the budget he had saved for two years. He decided his Animal Crossing New Horizon island should be super realistic:We also always remembered to tip our delivery drivers. Thank you so much for caring for the packaging and our sensitivities to substitutes. My son's food allergies are grateful more than you know.And now, here comes fall. With warmer gear but still green grass to roll in for now:

When I finally drained the pool for the last time and stored it away, I teared up a little. And while soon our yard will be a place of snowmen and igloos and really really water proof boots... right now it still has the scent of our summer. A summer we never could have imagined could be as beautiful as it was.

What about you? What kind of unexpected joys did the summer of 2020 bring to you? I’d love hear about the memories and see those pics you've got too.



And, I'm wishing so many more as we move into fall and all that’s in store.

Much love and hopes for health and happiness from our family to yours.

~ Liz