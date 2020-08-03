Banana Bread Fail, Sort Of

So... this pandemic has proven once and for all that multi-tasking is a myth.



I have made this Banana Bread recipe dozens of times through the years and this weekend I decided to make an extra loaf for mom. Easy enough, so I thought. Apparently, not.



Instead of doubling the recipe, I decided to make two separate batches. The first turned out great (sans a few too dark edges), but the second... well... let's just say my mind must not have been working that day.



While the first loaf was baking, I decided to go ahead and get the second batter ready. Measured it all out, mashed vigorously, mixed and poured and eventually popped the second loaf into the oven. Perfection! My son and I each had a piece of delicious.



The next day, I went to use the microwave and wouldn't you know, there is the melted butter that I apparently never added to the mixture.



How the bread turned out so good is a mystery, but one thing is for certain, baking during a pandemic is not for me!



Anyway, if you want to try the recipe, I've included it here. Just don't forget the butter like I did.



Enjoy!



Preheat oven to 350.

Use cooking spray (or lightly grease) on loaf pan.



Ingredients:

3-4 very ripe bananas, mashed. (They should have dark spots all over them)

1/3 cup butter, melted.

I egg, beaten

I tsp vanilla

I cup sugar (some recipes call for granulated sugar, I like to use brown sugar instead or use half of each)

I 1/2 cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

Dash of salt.



Mix all wet ingredients.

Mix all dry ingredients.

Combine.

Mix thoroughly (although you should still have a few lumps)

Pour evenly into loaf pan.

Sprinkle a bit of brown sugar on top of loaf.*

Bake 40-45 minutes (use a toothpick to check loaf around the 40 mark).





*I used to make this recipe with nuts and I would crush walnuts and brown sugar to coat the loaf before it hit the oven, we are a tree-nut allergy family now so we don't use nuts of any kind, but if you can use them, I highly recommend it.



I also will say that this recipe has been fool proof enough that sometimes I just use one bowl for everything, but I like to sift the dry ingredients and get the wet ingredients mixed separately just so it's easier to stir it all together.



And again, don't forget the butter. Although, it still tastes pretty good!

