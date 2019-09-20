There Is Now A Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume

September 20, 2019
Liz Campbell

Halloween

There are some moments in life you realize society just may not be living up to its full potential. Times, like these, when 2019 includes a Sexy Mr. Rogers costume for Halloween.



I know what you're thinking. You aren't alone. Social media is a buzz with others feelings exactly like you do:

And there are others with a different take on the costume:


And finally, many stating the oh, so obvious reason we didn't need this created in the first place:



I concur.

And if you do too... Yandy also has the original, although, you could probably find a cardigan and some grey pants somewhere in your wardrobe. ;)

Halloween
Halloween costumes