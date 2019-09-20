There Is Now A Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume

There are some moments in life you realize society just may not be living up to its full potential. Times, like these, when 2019 includes a Sexy Mr. Rogers costume for Halloween.





'Sexy Mr. Rogers' costume drops just in time for Halloween 2019 https://t.co/PzZz193PRj pic.twitter.com/T1ancN6zH8 — New York Post (@nypost) September 18, 2019

The quiet whisper you hear is the sound of my soul leaving my body https://t.co/fbNKxeISt7 — Maura Judkis (@MauraJudkis) September 19, 2019

I know what you're thinking. You aren't alone. Social media is a buzz with others feelings exactly like you do:

And there are others with a different take on the costume:





do not be angry at the sexy mr. rogers halloween costume simply because you fear its power. — david bynch (@soalexgoes) September 20, 2019



And finally, many stating the oh, so obvious reason we didn't need this created in the first place:





The existence of a Sexy Mr. Rogers costume implies that Mr. Rogers wasn't sexy to begin with, and that's just not true — Jesse Burgener (@Jesse_Burg) September 20, 2019

I just got word that the "Even Sexier Mr. Rogers" costume is about to drop. Pic included:https://t.co/61EkLlX32n pic.twitter.com/7fVmmHGObg — Oraymw - --♿ - ------ (@oraymw) September 18, 2019

When you realize the “Sexy Mr. Rogers costume” has existed since 1968 pic.twitter.com/OELWA6GCWQ — The Breaks (@WatchTheBreaks) September 19, 2019

I concur.



And if you do too... Yandy also has the original, although, you could probably find a cardigan and some grey pants somewhere in your wardrobe. ;)