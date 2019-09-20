There Is Now A Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume
There are some moments in life you realize society just may not be living up to its full potential. Times, like these, when 2019 includes a Sexy Mr. Rogers costume for Halloween.
'Sexy Mr. Rogers' costume drops just in time for Halloween 2019 https://t.co/PzZz193PRj pic.twitter.com/T1ancN6zH8— New York Post (@nypost) September 18, 2019
I know what you're thinking. You aren't alone. Social media is a buzz with others feelings exactly like you do:
The quiet whisper you hear is the sound of my soul leaving my body https://t.co/fbNKxeISt7— Maura Judkis (@MauraJudkis) September 19, 2019
And there are others with a different take on the costume:
do not be angry at the sexy mr. rogers halloween costume simply because you fear its power.— david bynch (@soalexgoes) September 20, 2019
And finally, many stating the oh, so obvious reason we didn't need this created in the first place:
The existence of a Sexy Mr. Rogers costume implies that Mr. Rogers wasn't sexy to begin with, and that's just not true— Jesse Burgener (@Jesse_Burg) September 20, 2019
I just got word that the "Even Sexier Mr. Rogers" costume is about to drop. Pic included:https://t.co/61EkLlX32n pic.twitter.com/7fVmmHGObg— Oraymw - --♿ - ------ (@oraymw) September 18, 2019
When you realize the “Sexy Mr. Rogers costume” has existed since 1968 pic.twitter.com/OELWA6GCWQ— The Breaks (@WatchTheBreaks) September 19, 2019
I concur.
And if you do too... Yandy also has the original, although, you could probably find a cardigan and some grey pants somewhere in your wardrobe. ;)