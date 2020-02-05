Never Too Old To Be A Kid! What's A Toy You'd Still Get?

My son asked me what mommy wanted for her birthday and after I told him all I needed was hugs he said that wasn't enough. He wanted to know if there was a present I always wanted when I was little that I never got. I told him there was: Mr. Snuffleupagus.



I showed him the videos from when I grew up and I shared with him the story of the big reveal, when all the grown ups finally got to see who Big Bird was talking about all those years. I told him how important that episode was for so many little kids. I said of course I loved Oscar and Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street gang, but Snuffy was still my absolute favorite and that wouldn't change.



I woke up to this as his present to me:





Kids are so awesome.



What's a present or toy you always wanted as a child that you would get today if you could?



