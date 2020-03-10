Pick Your Favorite Star 102 Song To Wash Your Hands

We all know with hightened awareness of the Covid-19 virus that washing our hands with soap and water is one of the best precautions we can take to stay safe and healthy right now. And experts have told us that a simple rinse under water won't cut it. We know that. For years, we've been told to sing the chorus to Happy Birthday To You twice to make sure we are washing our hands for at least 20 seconds. But that gets boring. Fast.



Glenn gave you some great alternatives of songs that work - and now, there's a website generator that will let you pick your favorite songs to wash your hands to!



WashYourLyrics.com is the brain child of a teenager in the UK named William and it is fantastic!



I tried it with a few Star 102 songs and I think I'm as addicted to the website as washing my hands!



Here's Katy Perry's "Roar":





WashYourLyrics.com

And here is Lady Gaga's "Poker Face":



The site lets you download the image as a poster to put up in your workplace, home or pretty much anywhere!



You can make your own HERE.



