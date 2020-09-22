Make Sure You're Registered! National Voter Registration Day is Today.
Ohio's Deadline To Register is October 5th.
September 22, 2020
Today is National Voter Registration Day, a day to remind and encourage all to be sure they are registered to vote in their state. With Ohio's deadline fast approaching, it's a good idea to be sure you are registered to vote and double check that your registration is current.
You can register to vote by mail, in person or online.
Your vote matters! Be sure you're registered and remind your family and friends.